Dennis Manoloff Joins The Nick Wilson Experiment

Cleveland.com’s Dennis Manoloff joins Nick Wilson for his weekly appearance on the Nick Wilson Experiment to talk about Trevor Bauer’s troubles and Lebron and the Cavaliers’ domination.
Dennis Manoloff Joins The Nick Wilson ExperimentMay 8, 2017 10:06 PM
PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 08: Trevor Bauer #47 of the Cleveland Indians is removed from the game by manager Terry Francona #17 during the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 8, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Arizona Diamondbacks won 11-2. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)