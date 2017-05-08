Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report and Sirius XM NBA Radio joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Cavs’ back-to-back series sweeps to start the playoffs, why the Cavs need LeBron to play so many minutes in the playoffs, the Wizards’ advantage over the Celtics, why it isn’t unrealistic that David Griffin could leave this offseason and other changes the Cavs could make within the next year.
Ric Bucher: “If There Is Any Fear With LeBron, It’s What He Does With A Team, The Collective; That’s The Part They Respect”May 8, 2017 5:55 PM
TORONTO, ON - MAY 05: Lebron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers high fives teammate Kyle Korver #26 in the second half of Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Toronto Raptors during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on May 5, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.