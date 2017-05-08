Ric Bucher: “If There Is Any Fear With LeBron, It’s What He Does With A Team, The Collective; That’s The Part They Respect”

May 8, 2017 5:55 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, NBA, NBA Playoffs, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards

Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report and Sirius XM NBA Radio joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Cavs’ back-to-back series sweeps to start the playoffs, why the Cavs need LeBron to play so many minutes in the playoffs, the Wizards’ advantage over the Celtics, why it isn’t unrealistic that David Griffin could leave this offseason and other changes the Cavs could make within the next year.

More from Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

On Air Schedule
Get The App

Listen Live

Listen