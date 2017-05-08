Stroman, Pillar Lead Jays Past Indians 4-2 In ALCS Rematch

May 8, 2017 10:46 PM By The Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched six shutout innings, Kevin Pillar made a sensational catch in center field and the Toronto Blue Jays topped the Cleveland Indians 4-2 on Monday night.

Ryan Goins hit a two-run homer and Justin Smoak added a two-run single as the Blue Jays beat the team that eliminated them from last year’s AL Championship Series.

Former Blue Jays slugger Edwin Encarnacion, who signed a $60 million, three-year contract with Cleveland last winter, received a warm welcome in his return to Toronto. Fans cheered his name when the lineups were announced before the game, then roared in approval at a video tribute prior to the first pitch.

Encarnacion got a standing ovation before his first at-bat, when he lined a first-pitch single off Stroman’s left foot. Encarnacion went 2 for 3 with a walk.

