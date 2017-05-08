Tom Withers: With LeBron James “We’re Watching Ruth, Jordan, and Brady”

Tom Withers of the Associated Press joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk Cavs and what’s next for them in the Eastern Conference. Tom talked about LeBron James’ legacy and if he’s closing the gap to being called the best player ever. Tom also talked about how tough of a job Ty Lue has as the coach of the Cavs and if David Griffin really might leave for Orlando or Atlanta. He touched on LeBron’s ability to lead any team in the NBA Finals and if the bar is to high for him.
