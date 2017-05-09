Best Places To Take Wedding Pictures In Cleveland

By Mario McKellop Outside of the ceremony itself, one of the most important parts of a wedding are the photos. Those images will commemorate the occasion when two people made the decision to share one life. As such, Northeast Ohio couples will want to find a suitably awe-inspiring location for their wedding photo. Thankfully, Cleveland has many man-made wonders that can serve as excellent backdrops for a post-nuptial photography session.

The Allen Memorial Art Museum

87 North Main St.

Oberlin, OH 44074

(440) 775-8665

www.oberlin.edu/amam/default.html 87 North Main St.Oberlin, OH 44074(440) 775-8665 In addition to housing one of the finest art collections in the United States, The Allen Memorial Art Museum is one of the most beautiful buildings in Ohio. Opened in 1917, the museum is a marvel of classical design, created by renowned architect and designer of the Supreme Court building Cass Gilbert. With its understated elegance and unshakable integrity, the Allen Memorial Art Museum is an ideal location for some wedding photos. Although there is no fee required, reservations for photo sessions must be made at least a week in advance. Related: Best Places for a Fall Wedding in the Cleveland Area

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Rainforest

3900 Wildlife Way

Cleveland, Ohio 44109

(216) 661-6500, ext. 3389

www.clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo/animals-attractions/exhibits/the-rainforest 3900 Wildlife WayCleveland, Ohio 44109(216) 661-6500, ext. 3389 One of the highlights of the Metroparks’ Zoo, the Rainforest features some of the most exotic flora and fauna in the state, featuring more than 10,000 plants and 600 animals gathered from all across the globe. The best (and only permitted) place to take a photo within the Rainforest is its 25-foot waterfall, a location that can serve as the symbol for the peace and serenity that a marriage offers a couple on their journey through life. It costs $60 to book a one-hour photo session in front of the waterfall. Related: Best Places for Wedding Cake in Cleveland

Connor Palace Theater

Playhouse Square

1615 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44115

(216) 771-4444

hwww.playhousesquare.org/plan-your-visit-main/theaters/detail/palace-theatre Playhouse Square1615 Euclid AvenueCleveland, OH 44115(216) 771-4444 Cleveland couples with a love for the arts should definitely consider the lobby of the Connor Palace Theater for their wedding photographs. Part of the city’s landscape for almost 100 years, the theater showcased some of the world’s finest performing artists in the early 20th century and still serves that function today. It’s majestically appointed lobby features the world’s largest woven in one piece carpet and an opulent Carrara marble staircase. Reservations for the Connor Palace Theater must be made one month advance. Related: Best Places in Cleveland to Shop for Wedding Gifts

Rockefeller Park Greenhouse And Botanical Garden

Cleveland Cultural Gardens

750 East 88th Street

Cleveland, OH 44108

(216) 664-3103

www.culturalgardens.org Cleveland Cultural Gardens750 East 88th StreetCleveland, OH 44108(216) 664-3103 A one-hundred-year-old monument to Cleveland thriving immigrant communities, the Cleveland Cultural Gardens are a symbol how the city has found strength in diversity. In addition to acting as a living testament to what can be accomplished when people set aside their differences to come together, the gardens possess a truly breathtaking natural splendor. Taking a wedding photo in front of the lush, vibrant and meticulously landscaped Rockefeller Park Greenhouse and Botanical Garden would be an excellent way to start a long and beautiful marriage. It is recommended that photos sessions for the Rockefeller Greenhouse be booked at least a month in advance.