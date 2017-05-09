J.R. Smith Not Watching NBA Playoffs, Prefers The Golf Channel

May 9, 2017 12:10 PM By Ben Fontana | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, J.R. Smith

After the Cleveland Cavaliers sweep of the Raptors in the Eastern Conference semi-finals, sharp-shooter J.R. Smith will have plenty of time off before the next round.

RELATED: Cavaliers Schedule For 2017 Eastern Conference Finals

Will J.R. be watching the NBA Playoffs to see who Cleveland will face in the Eastern Conference Finals, or maybe even the finals? Probably not.

Sounds like Smith is more of a golf guy this spring.

“I don’t watch [the NBA Playoffs], honestly,” Smith said. “If I do watch the games, I gotta play some music or something in the back because I don’t like everything else that goes along with just the game. But for the most part, I just watch the Golf Channel.”

If you check out J.R.’s Instagram, you can tell he’s plenty into golf. Quite frankly, Smith can do whatever he wants to until the Eastern Conference Finals start. We’ll see you then, Earl.

Just me an the greatest #Knick ever!

A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on

More from Ben Fontana | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

On Air Schedule
Get The App
Browns Central

Listen Live

Listen