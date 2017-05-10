Browns RB Isaiah Crowell Signs Tender, Can Become Unrestricted Free Agent In 2018

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Isaiah Crowell has finally signed his tender to return to the Cleveland Browns.
Crowell’s agents confirmed the news on Twitter Wednesday evening.
Crowell, who is scheduled to make $2.746 million this coming season, can become an unrestricted free agent in 2018.
The Browns and Crowell had tried to hammer out a longer term deal earlier this year to no avail.
For the second straight season, Crowell led the Browns in rushing averaging 4.8 yards per carry while totaling 952 yards and 7 touchdowns on the ground.