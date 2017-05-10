Chris Landry of LandryFootball.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about dealing with draft picks with off-the-field issues, the latest on the Patriots’ tender for LeGarrette Blount, why Colin Kaepernick hasn’t been signed by a team yet, other undrafted rookies that the Browns signed after the draft and why the labor situation in the league could lead to some issues when the current CBA expires.
Chris Landry Says Kaepernick Not Signed Yet Because “His Asking Price Was Ridiculous; Not A Very Good Passer”May 10, 2017 6:26 PM
