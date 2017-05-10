David Zavac Says Cavaliers Match Up Better With Celtics

David Zavac, editor of Fear the Sword, joins Nick Wilson to talk about the Cavaliers’ upcoming Eastern Conference Finals matchup, whomever that may be.
David Zavac Says Cavaliers Match Up Better With CelticsMay 10, 2017 9:38 PM
TORONTO, ON - MAY 07: Lebron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers is congratulated by DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors following Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on May 7, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.