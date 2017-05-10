T.J. Zuppe: People Are Down On Carlos Santana Because He Doesn’t Put Up Stats Conventionally

T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about the latest with the Cleveland Indians. T.J. talked about how he thinks the Tribe will fare in the AL Central as the season moves along and how the bullpen is changing the way the team is playing. T.J. also talked about if the Indians will be able to “flip the switch” like the Cavaliers did after the regular season and still be serious contenders. T.J. talked about Carlos Santana’s performance at the plate and how he will be remembered as a batter. He also talked about Terry Francona’s patience with Trevor Bauer and how much longer he might stay in the starting rotation.
