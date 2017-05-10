Terry Pluto: You Would Be Out Of Your Mind If You Said “I’m Done With Trevor Bauer”

Terry Pluto from the Cleveland Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with all the latest in Cleveland sports. Terry talked what he would do with the Chief Wahoo logo for the Cleveland Indians. (Read the article Terry references here) Terry also told us what he would do with Trevor Bauer to try and get him back on track and what he’s seen with past Indians pitchers. Terry talked about what he thinks the turning point was for the Cavaliers this post-season and where he ranks LeBron James in history with Michael Jordan. Terry told us if he thinks the Browns are on the right track and how he would handle the coaching staff/front office should the team go through a 3 or 4 win season.
