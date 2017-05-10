Terry Pluto: You Would Be Out Of Your Mind If You Said “I’m Done With Trevor Bauer”

May 10, 2017 7:27 AM
Filed Under: Chief Wahoo, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Plain Dealer, Cleveland.com, LeBron James, Louis Sockalexis, Michael Jordan, terry pluto, Trevor Bauer

Terry Pluto from the Cleveland Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with all the latest in Cleveland sports.  Terry talked what he would do with the Chief Wahoo logo for the Cleveland Indians. (Read the  article Terry references here)  Terry also told us what he would do with Trevor Bauer to try and get him back on track and what he’s seen with past Indians pitchers.  Terry talked about what he thinks the turning point was for the Cavaliers this post-season and where he ranks LeBron James in history with Michael Jordan.  Terry told us if he thinks the Browns are on the right track and how he would handle the coaching staff/front office should the team go through a 3 or 4 win season.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE:
More from The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

On Air Schedule
Get The App

Listen Live

Listen