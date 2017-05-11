Bud Shaw: It Looks Likely That Brock Osweiler Will Be The Starting Quarterback Next Season For The Browns

May 11, 2017 8:24 AM
Bud Shaw of the Cleveland Plain Dealer & Cleveland.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with the latest in Cleveland sports.  Bud talked about where he thought the Browns might be right now with the over/under being set at 4.5 wins and if he was surprised that the team cut TE Gary Barnidge.  Bud also talked about who he thinks why Brock Osweiler could be the starting QB next year and if Sashi Brown and Hue Jackson are on the same page.  Bud talked about the if he thinks the Cavs will repeat and if he thinks LeBron James is in the heads of the Golden State Warriors.  Bud told Ken and Anthony who he thinks is the player that can contain LeBron and which NBA era is tougher, the 80’s or today.

