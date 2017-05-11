Cavs Spend Week Off Between Series’ Working Out, Dancing

If you are a true Cleveland Cavaliers’ fan and follow Richard Jefferson on SnapChat, you may already be aware that the Cavs’ aren’t big fans of conditioning day on the VersaClimber.

So while the Cavs await the winner of the Eastern Conference semi-final between the Celtics and Wizards, they are passing the time by dancing to keep their mind off of the excruciatingly hard work out.

After the Celtics’ Game 5 win, Boston leads the series over Washington 3-2. If the C’s win Game 6 on Friday, they’ll host the Cavs on Monday. However, if the Wizards win Game 6, Game 7 will be Monday. That means the Eastern Conference Finals would start Wednesday for the Cavs.

Who knows – that could mean another VersaClimber day for LeBron and company.

But that wouldn’t make Richard Jefferson very happy

Cavs going HARD on the VersaClimbers pic.twitter.com/LYLbk1VX91 — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) April 27, 2017

