Report: Josh Gordon’s Reinstatement Bid Denied By NFL

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Josh Gordon’s return to the NFL and the Browns remains on hold.
Gordon’s application for reinstatement has been denied Gordon’s latest reinstatement application according to Tom Pelissero of USA Today. Gordon can re-apply again in the fall Pelissero reported.
Gordon, who re-applied for reinstatement earlier this year, was conditionally reinstated prior to the start of training camp last year but it came with an additional suspension for the first 4 games of the 2016 season.
Amid reports of another failed drug test, Gordon checked himself into rehab after serving the suspension.
Gordon has been suspended in each of his last 4 seasons for violations of the substance abuse policy totaling 43 of the last 48 games that could’ve played in. He led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards in 2013 and was elected to the Pro Bowl despite playing in 14 games.
During the suspensions Gordon’s contract tolls, meaning that he remains under the Browns control – and assuming he is reinstated this year could not become a restricted free agent until 2019.