Ty Lue Wishes Cavs Knew His Defense As Well As Their Own Handshakes

May 11, 2017 12:16 PM By Ben Fontana | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Tyronn Lue

You may have noticed that Cleveland Cavaliers have some pretty intense handshakes.

Like, literally every player has a unique handshake with another teammate. It’s intense.

That got head coach Tyronn Lue thinking about things, at least after he was asked the question at shoot-around on Wednesday.

‘How could they remember all those handshakes – but not my defensive schemes?’

Watch the clip here on YouTube.

The Cavs defense was less than ideal down the stretch in the regular season, ranking 22nd in the NBA in defensive efficiency, and 24th in the league in allowing 2nd chance points for the entire season.

Hopefully – the wine & gold get the message and tighten up their defense with 4 wins left before a third straight trip to the NBA Finals. And maybe also tighten up those handshakes.

[h/t For The Win]

More from Ben Fontana | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

On Air Schedule
Get The App
Browns Central

Listen Live

Listen