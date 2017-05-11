Ty Lue Wishes Cavs Knew His Defense As Well As Their Own Handshakes

You may have noticed that Cleveland Cavaliers have some pretty intense handshakes.

Like, literally every player has a unique handshake with another teammate. It’s intense.

That got head coach Tyronn Lue thinking about things, at least after he was asked the question at shoot-around on Wednesday.

‘How could they remember all those handshakes – but not my defensive schemes?’

Watch the clip here on YouTube.

The Cavs defense was less than ideal down the stretch in the regular season, ranking 22nd in the NBA in defensive efficiency, and 24th in the league in allowing 2nd chance points for the entire season.

Hopefully – the wine & gold get the message and tighten up their defense with 4 wins left before a third straight trip to the NBA Finals. And maybe also tighten up those handshakes.

[h/t For The Win]