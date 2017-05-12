Browns Rookie TE David Njoku Mistakes Pro Bowl OL Joe Thomas For Coach

The Browns traded back into the NFL Draft’s first round to take Miami TE David Njoku, but Njoku isn’t fully immersed into the Browns team culture just yet.
Many of the Browns rookies went out to dinner on Thursday night, and Pro Bowl offensive lineman Joe Thomas was invited along.
However, Njoku thought Thomas as a coach. Awkward…
Come on, now, David. You’re better than that. Thomas is legend here in Cleveland! At least he owned up to it…
Browns rookie mini-camp is this weekend in Berea on Friday and Saturday afternoon.
