Hue Jackson Won’t Discuss NFL Denying Josh Gordon’s Reinstatement

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Josh Gordon remains banned by the NFL, even though at some point this fall maybe he’ll get another chance, but the Browns don’t really want to even talk about it.

A day after Gordon’s reinstatement was denied by the league once again, Browns head coach Hue Jackson declined to discuss a player that isn’t even available to him.

“For me to even comment about that, he’s not back,” Jackson said following Friday’s rookie minicamp practice. “I don’t even want to get into that right now. Again, I wish Josh well and we’ll cross all of those bridges when we get there.”

Gordon, who reapplied for reinstatement in March, was conditionally reinstated prior to the start of training camp last year but it came with an additional suspension for the first 4 games of the 2016 season. He checked himself into rehab right after his suspension expired and he was scheduled to return prompting Jackson to say the team was prepared to “move on” without him.

Gordon hasn’t played in a game since 2014 and he’s been suspended in each of his last 4 seasons for violations of the substance abuse policy totaling 43 of the last 48 games that he could’ve played in.

Gordon led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards in 2013 and was elected to the Pro Bowl despite playing in 14 games.

During the suspensions Gordon’s contract tolls, meaning that he remains under the Browns control – and assuming he is reinstated this year could not become a restricted free agent until 2019.