Mary Kay Cabot: If The NFL Reinstates Gordon In Future, That Should Be Good Enough For The Browns To Keep Him

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer & Cleveland.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with the latest on the Cleveland Browns. Mary Kay talked about when the NFL might reinstate Josh Gordon and why he was denied reinstatement recently. Mary Kay talked about if all the time Gordon has missed would count as a suspension and if she still thinks the Browns should cut the WR. Mary Kay speculated who the week 1 starter at QB for the Browns and if that person can keep the job the entire season. She also told Ken and Anthony if she thinks the team can win more than 4.5 games.
