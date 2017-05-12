Stipe Miocic: I Love People That Doubt Me, Because I Like Shutting Them Up

UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about his title defense against Junior Dos Santos at UFC 211 this Saturday.
Stipe talked about what he learned from his last fight with Junior and if there is a possibility of this fight going 5 rounds. He addressed if Dos Santos’ comments following their previous fight have motivated him and if he likes participating in the open workouts.
The Champ talked about what motivates him and why he likes fighting in the octagon. Stipe told Ken and Anthony what he thinks he can do better against Dos Santos this time around, what 5 rounds feels like physically and what he plans to do after he wins on Saturday.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE ⇓