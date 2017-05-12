Terry Francona Updates Injury Status on Kluber, Brantley, Jackson, and Almonte

Cleveland (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians have been hampered by injuries as of late, including their ace pitcher, and a slew of outfielders. In his pre-game availability, Manager Terry Francona addressed each player’s current status.

Corey Kluber (10-day DL, lower back strain):

“We set Klub back from Toronto as you know; to work with the therapist and do his stuff [in Cleveland]. He’s progressed to where he’s been throwing off flat ground for the last few days and land-based running, say moderate intensity. So he’s making some really good strides. I think the good news is for him to do that, he’s starting to get better which we’re really happy about. When he gets to a point where he’s ready to throw off the mound, that’s when we’ll have a much better timetable on when he can potentially pitch.”

Abraham Almonte (day-to-day, arm injury):

“Abe and (Michael Brantley) both came in yesterday to kind of work and do some stuff. Brant ran and he’s good. Abe, it’s more of his bicep which I think talking to the trainers they think that’s a good thing. I think originally when it happened everybody thought it was his shoulder. He thinks he can probably play tomorrow. I think we’ll see how he does. I don’t think there’s any rush to try to maybe get another player here. If that starts to drag on a little bit, I think we certainly have to think about doing some things. But for right now, (we’d) like to let him try to show up tomorrow and see how he’s doing.”

Austin Jackson (10-day DL, turf toe):

“He is going to progress this upcoming week and I don’t know when – to baserunning – and then after he base runs then we can get him in some games and then get him back.”

Jackson also told reporters that he feels “good.”