Jabrill Peppers Signs Agreement To Practice, Denies He Was Avoiding Drug Testing

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Jabrill Peppers signed his participation agreement Saturday morning and will participate fully on Day 2 of the Browns’ rookie minicamp.

Peppers, citing an oversight in the process, contacted his agents to make sure that it got done so he could join his fellow rookies on the field.

“It was just something with the paperwork,” Peppers said. “In light of my excitement I forgot that there’s also a business aspect, so fortunately we were able to get it handled today [and] I get to be out there with the guys.”

ProFootballTalk.com hypothesized Friday evening that Peppers, who is in stage 1 of the league’s drug program as a result of the diluted sample at the NFL Combine in March, might have tried to avoid drug testing by the league by not signing the agreement, which he was asked to respond to on Saturday.

“That’s you guys’ speculation,” a frustrated Peppers responded. “I don’t know why you guys think of me like that but everyone’s entitled to their opinion and what you guys think is no skin off of my teeth. I’m not worried about anything but being the best football player and person I could be.”

As part of the drug program, Peppers is subject to random drug testing by the NFL.

On Friday Peppers spent the better part of his media availability denying accusations of recreational drug use made on Cleveland radio earlier in the week.