Myles Garrett Says Hall Of Famer Bruce Smith Told Him He Was ‘Slow Off The Ball’

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Myles Garrett knows that even though he was the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft he is hardly a finished product.

And he didn’t have that realization after 1 day of rookie minicamp under defensive coordinator Gregg Williams either.

It was Hall of Famer Bruce Smith that opened his eyes when the 2 watched film together earlier this year.

“He said I was slow off the ball,” Garrett said Saturday prior to the second day of practice of rookie minicamp.

Say what?

“[I] Kind of laughed a little bit,” Garrett said. “Most people wouldn’t say that, but he’s one of the greatest if not the greatest pass rusher. If he thinks so and I want to be at his level one day I got to take his advice and run with it.”

Smith’s assessment came after the 2 watched film from Texas A&M’s game against UCLA that saw Garrett tally a sack and a pair of tackles for loss.

“That’s coming from the very best and he’s just trying to teach me the tricks that I can get of the ball faster and I can do it even better,” Garrett said. “If I learn that and keep on practicing I can perform at a high level.”

In 19 seasons with Buffalo and Washington, Smith was named to the Pro Bowl 11 times and named first-team all-pro 8 times.

Despite the negative criticism, Garrett appreciate’s Smith’s council.

“He played leagues above what I am right now,” Garrett said. “If I want to get there I got to soak in all the information and all that greatness.”