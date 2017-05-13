Scoonie Penn: Cavs-Warriors Reaching Celtics-Lakers Territory

Ohio State Hall of Famer Scoonie Penn joined Beau Bishop on Kegs and Eggs and thinks the Cavs-Warriors rivalry is reaching Celtics-Lakers Territory.
Scoonie Penn: Cavs-Warriors Reaching Celtics-Lakers TerritoryMay 13, 2017 10:54 AM
OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 16: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots the ball against the Golden State Warriors on January 16, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)