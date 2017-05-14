Miocic Remains UFC Heavyweight Champion With 1st Round TKO

DALLAS, Texas — The last time UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic lost a fight in the Octagon was a night he would rather forget. He didn’t get knocked out. Instead, he went the distance with a UFC champion, but lost by unanimous decision. His opponent? Junior dos Santos, a legend in the sport.

Everything has changed for Miocic since that December night in Phoenix in 2014. He has won all five of his fights since, all by knockout, including a first TKO of Fabricio Verdum to claim the UFC Heavyweight title. And after claiming his vengeance on dos Santos last night, Miocic now has two successful title defenses.

Despite his new success, Miocic remained humble Saturday night, thanking his mother multiple times while his name was being announced as the winner, and thanking the city that raised him.

“Cleveland is like its own nation, you know? People don’t understand it,” he said in the post-fight press conference. “You got to go there. You got to live there. You got to understand it. It’s a different breed of people. It’s a different kind of people. That’s what I love about it. I’m never going to leave.”