Cavs Will Face Celtics In Eastern Conference Finals

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Cavaliers finally know their opponent in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The defending NBA champions, who haven’t played since completing a sweep of Toronto on May 7, will take on Boston following the Celtics win over the Wizards Monday night in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The series matches up the top 2 seeds in the conference this season, with Boston holding home court advantage by virtue of ending the regular season 2 games better than Cleveland to secure the top seed.

Game 1 is Wednesday night in Boston.

The Cavs will attempt to win their third consecutive Eastern Conference title and trip to the NBA Finals while it would be the seventh in as many years for LeBron James should Cleveland prevail.

Here’s the complete series schedule:

Game 1: Wed. May 17 Cavs at Boston

Game 2: Fri. May 19 Cavs at Boston

Game 3: Sun. May 21 Celtics at Cavs

Game 4: Tue. May 23 Celtics at Cavs

*Game 5: Thu. May 25 Cavs at Boston

*Game 6: Sat. May 27 Celtics at Cavs

*Game 7: Mon. May 29 Cavs at Boston

* – If necessary

All games will tip off at 8:30 and be broadcast on TNT.

The Cavs won 3 of the 4 meetings over the Celtics this season.

This marks the seventh time the 2 teams will meet in the playoffs, the most recent coming in 2015 that saw the Cavs sweep the Celtics in the opening round of the playoffs in a series highlighted by Kevin Love having his shoulder dislocated by Kelly Olynyk in Game 4.

The 2 teams last met in the conference finals in 1976 when the Celtics prevailed 4-2. Boston eliminated Cleveland in the conference semifinals in 2008 and 2010. In the 1992 conference semis, the Cavs beat Boston in 7 games.