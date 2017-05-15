DeShone Kizer: To Say I’d Be Ready To Start Next Sunday Would Be Idiotic Of Me

Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima during rookie minicamp to talk about his upcoming season and what we can expect from him as a Cleveland Brown. DeShone talked about the expectations he faces from himself and coach Hue Jackson. He also told Ken and Anthony about how he’s handled the transition to the NFL so far and how he goes about breaking down the playbook. DeShone talked about the similarities between his hometown of Toledo and Cleveland and how playing in close proximity in college at Notre Dame has prepared him for the local fans. Kizer spoke on understanding the politics of the NFL and who he will have to rely on others in the Browns quarterback room. DeShone talked about what lessons he’s learned in college and what it would mean to have his name added to the vaunted Browns QB Jersey that has had so many names on it since 1999.

