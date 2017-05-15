Former Browns QB Robert Griffin III Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Grete Šadeiko

May 15, 2017 4:34 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, Robert Griffin III

Over the weekend, 2016 Cleveland Browns QB Robert Griffin III proposed to his girlfriend, and recent Florida State graduate, Grete Šadeiko. She said yes.

You can scroll through the Instragram pictures to see more from the proposal.

Šadeiko was part of the Estonian national team and was a part of the Florida State track & field team, as well. She’s also currently pregnant with her and Griffin’s child.

RGIII was waived by the Browns in March, but didn’t seem to be a part of the Browns future plans anyway.

Griffin started 5 games for the Browns in 2016. He completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 896 yards with 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in the 5 games he started. Griffin also ran 31 times for 190 yards and 2 scores while being sacked 22 times.

 

