Marc Spears Says LeBron’s “Been Amazing” This Postseason; Warriors “Better, More Focused” This Year

Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated joined Bull & Fox to talk about why he doesn’t see the Celtics or Wizards making the series any more than “interesting” with the Cavs, why he’s not sure that this year’s roster is a better matchup with the Warriors, Gregg Popovich’s comments on Zaza Pachulia’s action that injured Kawhi Leonard on Sunday and James Harden’s disappointing Game 6 in the previous round.
Marc Spears Says LeBron’s “Been Amazing” This Postseason; Warriors “Better, More Focused” This YearMay 15, 2017 5:44 PM
OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 16: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers is guarded by Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on January 16, 2017 in Oakland, California.