Marc Spears Says LeBron’s “Been Amazing” This Postseason; Warriors “Better, More Focused” This Year

May 15, 2017 5:44 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, NBA, NBA Playoffs, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards

Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated joined Bull & Fox to talk about why he doesn’t see the Celtics or Wizards making the series any more than “interesting” with the Cavs, why he’s not sure that this year’s roster is a better matchup with the Warriors, Gregg Popovich’s comments on Zaza Pachulia’s action that injured Kawhi Leonard on Sunday and James Harden’s disappointing Game 6 in the previous round. 

