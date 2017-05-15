Michael Lee: Golden State Is Well Aware Of The 3-1 Jokes And If They Say They Aren’t, They’re Lying

Michael Lee of The Vertical on Yahoo! joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk Wizards-Celtics Game 7 and get us ready for the Eastern Conference Finals and the Cavaliers next opponent.
Michael told Ken and Anthony who he thinks will move on to face the Cavs and which team could give them the most competition. Michael talked about the play in the Western Conference Finals Game 1 between Zaza Pachulia and Kahwi Leonard and if he thought it was a dirty play.
Michael said who he thought would win a finals rematch between Cleveland and Golden State.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE ⇓