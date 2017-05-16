Browns Set To Add Needed Help To Secondary With CB Jason McCourty

May 16, 2017 6:16 PM By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns are close to adding veteran cornerback Jason McCourty.

McCourty had started 90 of 108 games he appeared in over 8 years with the Tennessee Titans where he broke up 10 or more passes in 6 of those seasons. He has totaled 13 interceptions in his career.

McCourty told NFL Network he will sign a 2-year $6 million deal that included $2 million guaranteed.

Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams coached McCourty in 2013 when Williams was a senior defensive assistant with the Titans.

The Titans cut McCourty last month after the 2 sides couldn’t agree on a restructured contract since he was originally scheduled to make $7 million in 2017.

The Browns sought secondary help after foruth-round pick Howard Wilson suffered a broken kneecap during the first rookie minicamp practice on Friday.

