Cleveland Indians Call Up Top Prospect Bradley Zimmer

May 16, 2017 12:54 PM By Jonathan Peterlin | 92.3 The Fan

Cleveland (92.3 the Fan) – The Indians have promoted their top prospect in Bradley Zimmer ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Rays.

The 24 year old leads the organization with 22 runs scored and 18 extra base hits on the season. The Indians former first round pick in the 2014 draft brings speed to the lineup as well after ranking 5th in steals in the International league with nine.

This move also helps with platoon advantages for skipper Terry Francona to play around with. In Columbus this season Zimmer enters hitting .323 against left handed pitching while batting .294 overall.

The team made a flurry of other corresponding moves on Tuesday, in recalling right-hander Shawn Armstrong. Armstrong will make his third stint with the big league club this season.

MORE MOVES

The team also officially placed OF Abraham Almonte on the ten day disabled list.

Utility man Yandy Diaz was optioned to Triple A Columbus.

Right-hander Carlos Frias has been designated for assignment.

