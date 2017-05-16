Tim Legler Says “Incredibly Consistent, It’s Never Looked Easier For LeBron”; Cavs Will Go As Far As Offense Takes Them

May 16, 2017 6:09 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, NBA, NBA Playoffs, San Antonio Spurs

Tim Legler of ESPN and Sirius XM NBA Radio joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Cavs’ matchup with the Celtics, the importance the Cavs’ role players have proven to be alongside LeBron and Kyrie during this 8-0 start to the playoffs, LeBron’s level of play and efficiency this postseason, Gregg Popovich’s reaction to Zaza Pachulia’s foul on Kawhi Leonard and why he thinks Kelly Olynyk is a more dirty player than Draymond Green. 

More from Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

On Air Schedule
Get The App

Listen Live

Listen