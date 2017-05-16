Tim Legler Says “Incredibly Consistent, It’s Never Looked Easier For LeBron”; Cavs Will Go As Far As Offense Takes Them

Tim Legler of ESPN and Sirius XM NBA Radio joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Cavs’ matchup with the Celtics, the importance the Cavs’ role players have proven to be alongside LeBron and Kyrie during this 8-0 start to the playoffs, LeBron’s level of play and efficiency this postseason, Gregg Popovich’s reaction to Zaza Pachulia’s foul on Kawhi Leonard and why he thinks Kelly Olynyk is a more dirty player than Draymond Green.
Tim Legler Says “Incredibly Consistent, It’s Never Looked Easier For LeBron”; Cavs Will Go As Far As Offense Takes ThemMay 16, 2017 6:09 PM
TORONTO, ON - MAY 07: Lebron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots the ball as Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors defends in the first half of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on May 7, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.