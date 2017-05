Tony Massarotti of 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston joined Bull & Fox to talk about whether the Celtics really believe they can compete with the Cavs in the Eastern Conference Finals, why he doesn’t think winning more than one game is a reasonable goal, how he expects the Cavs to defend Isaiah Thomas and the matchups in this series, and why he thinks Tom Brady could get pushed out in favor of Jimmy Garoppolo this next offseason with ownership’s voice being the variable.