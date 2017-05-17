Cleveland Indians OF Abraham Almonte Out 3-5 Weeks

Cleveland (92.3 The Fan) – Cleveland Indians OF Abraham Almonte was placed on the 10-day DL on Monday, and was re-evaluated on Tuesday. Almonte underwent an MRI to his right arm/shoulder area, revealing a high grade strain to his biceps tendon.

According to the Indians, Almonte “will be shut down from activity and is expected to miss 3-to-5 weeks before return to Major League activity.”

Previously, manager Terry Francona was confident in a quick return for Abe, last week saying “He thinks he can probably play tomorrow.” It looks like that assumption was probably a little much.

Almonte’s versatility has been on full display this season for the Tribe in 33 games. Almonte is batting .221 with a .660 OPS, 19 hits, 1 HR, and 6 RBI. A full breakdown of Almonte’s stats can be found here.

In the meantime, the Indians called up top prospect Bradley Zimmer in the place of Almonte in center field.