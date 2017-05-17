Chris Fedor: With Pressure Lifted, LeBron’s “Surrounded By The Kind Of Team He’s Always Wanted”

May 17, 2017 5:00 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA, NBA Playoffs

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about whether the Celtics bring any momentum into the series with the Cavs, why the Celtics’ best chance for a win in this series would be Game 2, the Cavs’ plan for defending Isaiah Thomas in this series, the Cavs and Warriors’ seemingly easy run through the playoffs en route to another rematch and why this Cavs roster is bringing out the best in LeBron. 

