Cleveland Indians Set Up Fan Photo Opportunity With AL Championship Trophy

The following is a press release from the Cleveland Indians
The Cleveland Indians are providing a public photo opportunity with the 2016 American League Championship trophy on the Home Run Porch from 11:30 AM-1PM on Monday, May 22. The event is free of charge.
In order to receive access to this event, fans simply must show on their mobile device that they submitted an All-Star Game ballot Monday morning supporting Tribe players at the Left Field Gate. Fans may also show their maxed-out voting message if they’ve already voted the maximum 35 times as permitted by Major League Baseball.
Fans can visit www.Indians.com/Vote to complete their voting, or vote on the MLB.com Ballpark app. Fans can vote a maximum of 35 times before voting ends on Thursday, June 29.
Next Wednesday, 10,000 fans will receive a replica of the trophy, courtesy of KeyBank, when the Tribe takes on the Cincinnati Reds at 6:10 PM. All gates will open two hours prior to the game, and great seats remain at Indians.com.
