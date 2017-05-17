Dickerson, Cobb Power Rays To 7-4 Win Over Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer — his third homer in two days — and Alex Cobb controlled Cleveland over seven as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Indians 7-4 on Wednesday to complete their most successful road trip in a year.

Dickerson connected in the second inning off Josh Tomlin (2-5) and Logan Morrison hit a solo shot in the third for Tampa Bay, which went 4-2 on a swing through Boston and Cleveland. It’s the Rays’ first winning trip since last May.

Cobb (4-3) allowed three runs and six hits while throwing 115 pitches on an unseasonably warm day. He retired the last eight batters he faced.

Jesus Sucre also homered for the Rays, who hit 10 in Cleveland, the most in team history for a three-game series.

Indians rookie Bradley Zimmer hit his first career homer in the ninth, and Jason Kipnis almost got one but Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier robbed him with a leaping catch for the final out.

