Former NBA point guard and Turner Sports NBA analyst Greg Anthony joined Bull & Fox to talk about whether the Celtics can push the Cavs at all in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Warriors’ 2-0 series lead following a blowout of the Spurs in Game 2 and why he’s ready for an “epic” rubber match between the Cavs and Warriors.
Greg Anthony Says Cavs-Warriors Rubber Match “Going To Be Epic; Both Are Going To Be All-Time Great Teams”May 17, 2017 5:51 PM
OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 16: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks on Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on January 16, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)