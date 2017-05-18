Andrew Hawkins Had Perfect Graduation Message After Receiving Master’s Degree

Ryan Mayer

Free agent wide receiver Andrew Hawkins doesn’t have a team at the moment, but he accomplished something pretty impressive this week, graduating with a Master’s degree in sports management from Columbia University. In the process, Hawkins, like many graduates, decided to put a fun message on the top of his graduation cap. That message? His grade point average is equal to his speed.

For the Culture. @Columbia A post shared by Andrew Hawkins (@hawk) on May 15, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Yep, that’s right, the speedy Hawkins graduated with a 4.0 GPA. In case you didn’t believe him, he posted a partial photo of his transcripts on Instagram just a few days before graduation.

Mission Accomplished kids. I'm the Master. @columbia 🎓🎓 A post shared by Andrew Hawkins (@hawk) on May 13, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

Hawkins has been working towards the degree since the spring of 2015 and a report from the NY Daily News’ Seth Walder puts into perspective just how crazy Hawkins’ travel schedule has been in trying to complete his degree.

“But that degree, which he started working on in the spring of 2015, only came after a long slog of air miles were traveled. Every Monday this spring, Hawkins would leave his wife and three young children and hop on a flight from Los Angeles to New York at 6 a.m. He would go to Columbia, load up on a week’s worth of classes and then turn around and get on the 11 p.m. flight back to LA for his week of training, parenting and homework.

Now, some of you may be wondering why Hawkins was living in Los Angeles. Well, aside from the sunny weather, Hawkins has apparently been interning for LeBron James’ partner Maverick Carter during the offseason as well. As for what Hawkins would like to do with his degree, he told Walder that he wants to be a general manager someday.

“I want to be a general manager,” Hawkins said on Columbia’s campus Monday. “I didn’t necessarily go to Columbia to be a general manager — I think it helps that, and I think it helps in the attractiveness of me going to the front office, but I think I could have done that without going to Columbia — if anything I came here to learn the other sides of the business.”

Hawkins isn’t giving up on his football career. The 31-year-old requested and received his release from the Browns earlier this offseason and is searching for a team to sign with. In his six-year career, Hawkins has recorded 209 catches for 2,419 yards and nine touchdowns.