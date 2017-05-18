Browns Sign Third Round Pick DT Larry Ogunjobi

May 18, 2017 2:00 PM By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns signed third-round pick defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a 4-year contract the team announced Thursday.

Ogunjobi was selected 65th overall out of Charlotte, becoming the first player from the young program to be drafted.

Ogunjobi played in and started all 46 career games at UNC-Charlotte where he was named to the 2016 First-Team All-Conference USA and 2015 Second-Team All-Conference USA teams. His 217 tackles, 49 tackles for loss and 13 sacks are program bests.

The Browns have now signed five of their 10 2017 draft picks, including defensive back Howard Wilson (fourth round), offensive lineman Rod Johnson (fifth round), kicker Zane Gonzalez (seventh round) and running back Matthew Dayes (seventh round).

More from Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

On Air Schedule
Get The App

Listen Live

Listen