Former NBA SG/SF Caron Butler, now with NBA on TuneIn LIVE and FS1 joined Bull & Fox to talk about LeBron James’ level of play this postseason, and LeBron’s psychological advantage over his opponents at this point in his career.

Plus, Caron said it is his belief that LeBron could take any NBA team to the playoffs, and discussed whether or not the Cavs can repeat by beating the Warriors in The Finals, and if he’ll consider a return next season.