ESPN’s Dick Vitale joined Bull & Fox to talk about LeBron’s career so far since calling his high school game back in 2002, the Cavs and Warriors blowing through the playoffs, how he keeps his youthful energy at his age and how college basketball has changed over the years.
Dick Vitale: “Argument Can Start As To Who’s The Greatest To Ever Play; Well, You Can Make A Case For The King, LeBron James”May 18, 2017 6:02 PM
BOSTON, MA - MAY 17: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers walks off the court after defeating the Boston Celtics 117-104 in Game One of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 17, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.