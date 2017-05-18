LeBron James Thinks He Could Have Played Better After Scoring 38 Points In Game 1

LeBron James scored or assisted on 32 of the Cleveland Cavaliers 61 first half points on Monday night against the Celtics. That’s pretty good.

James finished the 117-104 Game 1 blowout win with 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists vs. the Celtics on Wednesday night.

But LeBron quickly understood that the Eastern Conference Finals aren’t over after just one game.

Talking on the the court with TNT’s Kristen Ledlow right after the game – ‘The King’ was hard on himself, saying, “After 10 days off, I didn’t feel that great, but I know I’ll feel a lot better going into Game 2. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

In addition, during James’ post-game press conference with the gathered media, he doubled down on his comments.

Here’s the full quote:

“I don’t even think we played that great tonight. We definitely didn’t shoot the ball as well as we’re capable of shooting. I know Kyle (Korver) had three or four very, very good looks that he missed when we had a good stretch, but I think the energy and the effort and the mindset was where it needed to be starting on the road, especially in the Eastern Conference finals.”

And the video:

Scary thought by LeBron. How much better could he get? Brad Stevens is already worried.

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Cavaliers and Celtics is Friday night at 8:30 pm in Boston.

