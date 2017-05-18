LeBron James Named To All-NBA First Team For Record-Tying 11th Time

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Cavaliers forward LeBron James was named to the 2016-17 All-NBA first team the league announced Thursday.

James, who was named to the first team for the 11th time in 14 seasons, is joined by Houston’s James Harden, Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard and New Orleans’ Anthony Davis.

James has been selected to the first, second or third teams 13 times in his career and he has tied Kobe Bryant and Karl Malone for the most first team selections in NBA history.

This past season, James appeared in 74 games – all starts – for the Cavs and averaged 26.4 points (8th in NBA) on .548 shooting from the field (10th in NBA), a .363 mark from beyond the arc, a career-high 8.6 rebounds (17th in NBA), a career-high 8.7 assists (6th in NBA) and 1.23 steals in 37.8 minutes.

James became the first player in NBA history to average at least 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists while shooting .540 or better from the field in a single season and extended his league record for most consecutive seasons with 25.0 points or more to 13.

The 6-foot-8 forward also registered career highs in double-doubles (42, 11th in NBA) and triple-doubles (13, 3rd in NBA) and was an NBA All-Star starter for the 13th straight season, tying Bob Cousy for the most consecutive All-Star starts in NBA history.

The All-NBA second team included Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Boston’s Isaiah Thomas. The third All-NBA team included Chicago’s Jimmy Butler, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan, Washington’s John Wall and the Los Angeles Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan.

Cavs guard Kyrie Irving received 14 total votes to finish behind Westbrook, Curry, Thomas, Wall and Chris Paul of the Clippers in voting.

Cavs forward Kevin Love did not receive any votes.