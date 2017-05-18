Steve Aschburner: I Wasn’t Surprised At All That The Cavs Dominated The Celtics In Game 1

May 18, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1, Kevin Love, LeBron James, NBA, NBA Playoffs

Steve Aschburner of NBA.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.  Steve talked about the dismantling of the Celtics by the Cavaliers and what, if anything, Boston needs to do to consider the season a success.  Steve talked about Marcus Smart’s play against Tristan Thompson last night and if his actions were dirty or not.

Steve also looked ahead to a possible rematch between Cleveland and Golden State and who will have the most impact there.  Steve wrapped up with what he thought about the NBA’s regular season awards and gave a quick prediction of game 2 of the ECF.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE 
