Steve Aschburner: I Wasn’t Surprised At All That The Cavs Dominated The Celtics In Game 1

Steve Aschburner of NBA.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Steve talked about the dismantling of the Celtics by the Cavaliers and what, if anything, Boston needs to do to consider the season a success. Steve talked about Marcus Smart’s play against Tristan Thompson last night and if his actions were dirty or not.

Steve also looked ahead to a possible rematch between Cleveland and Golden State and who will have the most impact there. Steve wrapped up with what he thought about the NBA’s regular season awards and gave a quick prediction of game 2 of the ECF.

