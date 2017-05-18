Vinny Del Negro Says LeBron Being Aggressive Changes Everything For The Cavs

May 18, 2017 5:04 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James, NBA Playoffs

Former NBA player/coach Vinny Del Negro joined Bull & Fox to talk about how LeBron James’ efficiency and level of play is changing everything for this Cavs’ offense.

Plus, Del Negro discussed Kevin Love’s impact in Game 1 against the Celtics and the importance of getting him involved in the offense.

Speaking on the Western Conference and his former experience, Del Negro talked about the injury to Kawhi Leonard and how it has impacted the Spurs-Warriors series, plus a slight discussion on how valuable Steve Kerr is for Golden State.

More from Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Fan Golf Outing
Buy Pizza Fest Tickets
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen