Vinny Del Negro Says LeBron Being Aggressive Changes Everything For The Cavs

Former NBA player/coach Vinny Del Negro joined Bull & Fox to talk about how LeBron James’ efficiency and level of play is changing everything for this Cavs’ offense.
Plus, Del Negro discussed Kevin Love’s impact in Game 1 against the Celtics and the importance of getting him involved in the offense.
Speaking on the Western Conference and his former experience, Del Negro talked about the injury to Kawhi Leonard and how it has impacted the Spurs-Warriors series, plus a slight discussion on how valuable Steve Kerr is for Golden State.