Wizards’ Bradley Beal: ‘Cleveland Didn’t Want To See Us’

Did the Cleveland Cavaliers want to play the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals? Or would they have rather faced the Washington Wizards?

After the Celtics-Wizards series went 7 games, and the C’s came out winners, Boston got the right to face Cleveland in the East finals with the winner on to the NBA Finals.

According to Wizards sharp-shooter Bradley Beal, the Cavs are lucky they didn’t face the Wiz.

Via Chase Hughes of CSN Mid-Atlantic:

“Cleveland didn’t want to see us. I felt like that’s the reason they didn’t play us in the second round. They didn’t want to see us in the second round. If they were going to go down, they were going to go down in the conference finals. They didn’t want to go down in the second round.”

In 13 games this post-season, Beal averaged 24.8 points per game, while shooting 47% from the field and just 29% from 3-point range. Beal also missed a game-winner in regulation of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals vs. Boston.

The Cavs are 9-0 in the playoffs so far, with four of their last five wins coming by double digits.

And do you think LeBron James would really be worried? He’s been man-handling anyone and anything thrown at him. James just scored 38 points in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. So – no – the Cavs probably didn’t care who they played in this current round.

I guess we’ll never know the outcome if the Cavs had played the Wizards … well … yeah maybe we know that Cleveland would have had just as easy a time.

