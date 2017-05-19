DT Caleb Brantley Becomes Seventh Member Of Browns Draft Class To Sign

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Shortly after signing the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, the Browns signed their most controversial selection.

Sixth round pick Caleb Brantley signed his 4-year rookie deal on Friday the team announced.

Brantley was originally projected to be a first- or second-round pick but allegations he assaulted a female in the early morning hours of April 13 after getting into an altercation with her at a bar in Gainesville, Florida dropped his stock significantly.

Earlier this week a Florida state attorney dismissed the case against Brantley citing conflicting testimony and a lack of evidence to pursue prosecution.

Brantley started 22 of the 38 games he appeared in at Florida where he totaled 81 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He earned All-SEC second-team honors in 2016 after registering a team-high 9.5 tackles for loss.

Brantley’s signing leaves safety Jabrill Peppers – selected 25th overall, tight end David Njoku – selected 29th overall – and quarterback DeShone Kizer – No. 52 overall – as the lone players yet to be signed from the draft class.