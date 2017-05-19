Encarnacion’s 2-Run Homer Helps Indians Beat Astros 5-3

Encarnacion’s home run off Charlie Morton (5-3) tied it at 2-all in the fourth and Kipnis gave the Indians the lead with his home run in the fifth. Chisenhall made it 4-2 with his homer in the sixth before Carlos Correa got Houston within 1 with a home run in the bottom of that inning.
Chisenhall sent home another run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth that pushed the lead to 5-3.
