Encarnacion’s 2-Run Homer Helps Indians Beat Astros 5-3

May 19, 2017 11:29 PM By The Associated Press
Filed Under: Cleveland Indians, Edwin Encarnacion, MLB
HOUSTON (AP) — Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run homer and Jason Kipnis and Lonnie Chisenhall had solo shots to help the Cleveland Indians to a 5-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night.Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer (4-4) continued his dominance against Houston, yielding five hits and three runs while fanning a season-high nine in 5 2/3 innings to improve to 7-0 in seven career starts against the Astros.

Encarnacion’s home run off Charlie Morton (5-3) tied it at 2-all in the fourth and Kipnis gave the Indians the lead with his home run in the fifth. Chisenhall made it 4-2 with his homer in the sixth before Carlos Correa got Houston within 1 with a home run in the bottom of that inning.

Chisenhall sent home another run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth that pushed the lead to 5-3.

