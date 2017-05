Browns Sign No. 1 Pick Myles Garrett Garrett played in 34 career games at Texas A&M, finishing with 31 sacks, 141 tackles and 7 forced fumbles where he was a 2-two-time first-team All-American and unanimous consensus All-American in 2016.

Fred McLeod On Game Two: Cavaliers Still Have Too Many Weapons; They Won't Be BaitedTV voice of the Cavaliers, Fred McLeod of Fox Sports Ohio, joined Baskin & Phelps from Boston to discuss what we could potentially see in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals Friday night, the crazy efficiency of LeBron, all while he gets honked at while wearing a Cavaliers shirt walking in enemy territory.